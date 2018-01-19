Language

Vatican's history of welcoming Culture of Death

Lisi Sterndorfer
Remember the names of these Cardinals (=Team Bergoglio).
Josefine
They should be the ones who stop wars and genocide, but we are experiencing the opposite.
"Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. Whatever a human sows, he will reap in return!" Galatians 6,7
Fact #14: Abortion is condemnable for the same reasons as slavery and genocide are:
Fact #14:
Eastern European countries, where abortion has been promoted for decades, has some … More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Abramo or shun them and hell shun automatically
aderito
Thats so sad
Abramo
The Church functionaries mentioned above have totally lost their credibility. Shun them like hell.
