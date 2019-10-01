St Therese of Lisieux

"O God, who open your Kingdom to those who are humble and to little ones, lead us to follow trustingly in the little way of Saint Thérèse, so that through her intercession we may see your eternal … More

"O God, who open your Kingdom to those who are humble and to little ones, lead us to follow trustingly in the little way of Saint Thérèse, so that through her intercession we may see your eternal glory revealed. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." Statue of the Saint in the church of St Eustache in Paris. Today (1 Oct) is her feast day.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr