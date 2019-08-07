On the Summit of Mount Tabor

"In a resplendent cloud the Holy Spirit appeared. The Father's voice was heard: This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased. " (cf Matt 17:5) According to Matthew 17:1-13 (and Mk 9:2, Lk 9:… More

"In a resplendent cloud the Holy Spirit appeared. The Father's voice was heard: This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased. " (cf Matt 17:5) According to Matthew 17:1-13 (and Mk 9:2, Lk 9:28), Jesus is transfigured before Peter, James, and John on the "mountain". There are several candidates, such as Hermon (the tallest in Israel) and Tabor. Both are also referred as high mountains. The psalm for example says: "Tabor and Hermon shall rejoice in thy name", a reference to their height. Tabor is closer to the center of Jesus activities, and also it is referred as "the mountain" in other texts. According to ancient traditions, Tabor is the holy mountain, and is now called "the mount of Transfiguration". This basilica, completed in 1929, stands on the top of Tabor, on the site of a 4th-century Byzantine church.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr