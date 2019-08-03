Baptism of Saint Dominic

2 August is the memorial of Blessed Juana (Jane) de Aza, who was the mother of our holy father Dominic. She is depicted here with her husband Bl Felix, at the baptism of St Dominic. This 17th-… More

2 August is the memorial of Blessed Juana (Jane) de Aza, who was the mother of our holy father Dominic. She is depicted here with her husband Bl Felix, at the baptism of St Dominic. This 17th-century painting is from the ceiling of St Dominic's house in Toulouse. It was from this site that St Dominic began the preaching mission of the Order.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr