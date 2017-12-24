Epiphany blessing of your home

Clicks122Epiphany blessing of your home
Marking the lintel with Epiphany chalk and blessing your house Father of the house: O Lord, hear my prayer All: And let my cry come to You. Father of the house: Let us pray. O God, who by the guidanc…
Epiphany is nearly here,
Get your priest to do an epiphany blessing of chalk and water. So you can bless your house, and mark your door with chalk...heres how to do it when you get hold hold of the sacramentals.
Revive Catholic culture, instead of pulling your hair out lamenting modern innovations...
