Resurgam!

LawrenceOP-Fan
21
This photo was taken three weeks ago: the majestic facade of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris. These great churches, cruciform in shape, are potent symbols of Jesus Christ, of God's Presence …More
This photo was taken three weeks ago: the majestic facade of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris. These great churches, cruciform in shape, are potent symbols of Jesus Christ, of God's Presence among us, and indeed, they thus enshrine the Blessed Sacrament. In this Holy Week, we enter into the Paschal Mystery of Christ, dying and rising with the Risen Lord Jesus. So, too, by the grace of God, this church will rise again: resurgam! And let this rebuilding be a potent symbol and a prophecy for the Body of Christ, the Church in France and Europe. She, too, will rise again, by the power and grace of God.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
VRS
A sign of the collapse of the aggiornamento revolution?
i.iplsc.com/…/00081K87QPCL1CL…
  • Report
VRS
Wars are not won that easily.
  • Report
Legio Patria Nostra - More Majorum likes this.
