The Praying Church

LawrenceOP-Fan
1
"The disciples devoted themselves with one accord to prayer with the women, and Mary the Mother of Jesus, and his brethren, alleluia." – Acts 1:14, which is the Introit for the Saturday before …More
"The disciples devoted themselves with one accord to prayer with the women, and Mary the Mother of Jesus, and his brethren, alleluia." – Acts 1:14, which is the Introit for the Saturday before Pentecost. Altarpiece from the crypt of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
