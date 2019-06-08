Clicks48
The Praying Church
"The disciples devoted themselves with one accord to prayer with the women, and Mary the Mother of Jesus, and his brethren, alleluia." – Acts 1:14, which is the Introit for the Saturday before Pentecost. Altarpiece from the crypt of the Dormition Abbey in Jerusalem.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
