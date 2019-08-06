Rosa Patientiæ

"The rose is defended by sharp thorns, and only one who is willing to risk shedding blood for it, gains it for himself. The title 'Rose of Patience' links together two interesting ideas: the beauty … More

"The rose is defended by sharp thorns, and only one who is willing to risk shedding blood for it, gains it for himself. The title 'Rose of Patience' links together two interesting ideas: the beauty of Dominic's patience, and the necessity and fact of his courage. Patience helps a man to endure evil without being unduly cast down; it helps a man to cope with present sorrow, whatever its cause... Life is a valley of tears, courtesy of our father Adam. The important thing is to learn patience, or how to live with sorrow intelligently, virtuously... True patience never calls upon a man simply to grin and bear it. He must do what he can to alleviate the situation... He does what he can about removing the causes of his discontent, and in so doing he is acting reasonably, that is, virtuously. Such action does not mean that a man is impatient. But there are times when there is nothing to do but to endure, with good grace, an unhappy sutuation... Dominic's patience was rewarded by a bountiful harvest of souls, and by the establishment of an order which has served the Church and mankind since the year 1216. Blessed are those who are patient, for they too shall be rewarded. The reward consists, in part at least, in the acquisition of a wider perspective which take the edge off the sorrows each day brings. Patience is for each day... Dominic's chuldren must also keep their gaze directed at their suffering Savious when confronted with sorrow, and then they not be depressed or discouraged, but will accept he pain and frustration as penance for their sins, and as a chance to prove their love for God." – Fr Richard Murphy OP. This 17th-century fresco shows the death of St Dominic, which took place on this day (6 August) in 1221. It is from the Great Cloister of Santa Maria Novella in Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr