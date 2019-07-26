St Anne & Our Lady

“O Glorious Saint Anne filled with compassion for those who invoke You and with love for those who suffer heavily laden with the weight of my troubles I cast myself at Your feet and humbly beg of … More

“O Glorious Saint Anne filled with compassion for those who invoke You and with love for those who suffer heavily laden with the weight of my troubles I cast myself at Your feet and humbly beg of You to take the present affair which I recommend to You under Your special protection {Here mention silently your intention} Please recommend it to Your Daughter The Blessed Virgin Mary and lay it before the Throne of Jesus so that He may bring it to a happy issue Please continue to intercede for me until my request is granted Above all, obtain for me the grace of one day beholding my God face to face and with You and Mary and all the Saints, praising and blessing Him for all eternity Amen. Good St. Anne, Mother of Her, who is our Life, our Sweetness and our Hope pray to her for us and obtain our requests.” Statues from the Basilica of Candelaria in Tenerife.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr