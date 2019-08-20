"O God, who made the Abbot Saint Bernard a man consumed with zeal for your house and a light shining and burning in your Church, grant, through his intercession, that we may be on fire with the same … More

"O God, who made the Abbot Saint Bernard a man consumed with zeal for your house and a light shining and burning in your Church, grant, through his intercession, that we may be on fire with the same spirit and walk always as children of light. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Bernard of Clairvaux, which is today (20 Aug). Fresco by Giuseppe Cesari (1568-1640) from the church of Santa Prassede in Rome. St Bernard is often shown with a chained devil to show his defeat of heresy and temptation.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr