Chiaroscuro at the Lions' Gate

"Lions' Gate (Hebrew: שער האריות Sha'ar ha-Arayot, Arabic: باب الأسباط, also St. Stephen's Gate or Sheep Gate) is a gate in the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem, Israel. It is one of seven open gates in the Eastern Wall."



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr