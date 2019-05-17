Clicks84

Chiaroscuro at the Lions' Gate

LawrenceOP-Fan
"Lions' Gate (Hebrew: שער האריות Sha'ar ha-Arayot, Arabic: باب الأسباط, also St. Stephen's Gate or Sheep Gate) is a gate in the walls of the Old City in Jerusalem, Israel. It is one of seven open …More
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
