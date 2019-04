EmmanuelMacron told France24_en alledgedly that Notre-Dame would be re-built "in a way consistent with our modern diverse nation". The screenshot is ciculating, but was said to be deleted immediately… More

EmmanuelMacron told France24_en alledgedly that Notre-Dame would be re-built "in a way consistent with our modern diverse nation". The screenshot is ciculating, but was said to be deleted immediately.