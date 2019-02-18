Clicks56
Crisis management, Francis-style
"Tell me again how Pope Francis and the Vatican are taking the abuse crisis seriously?" ~ Michael Hichborn/Facebook A good question that all Catholics should be asking.More
Abuse what abuse. Nothing to see here.