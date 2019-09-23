Little Flowers of Padre Pio – “Always keep close to God / Prayer is the oxygen of the soul / Always say your Rosary and say it well / The best consolation comes from prayer / Charity is the measure by which Our Lord judges all things / The field of battle between God and Satan is the human soul / Prayer is the best weapon we possess, the key that opens the heart of God / Humility and purity are … More

Little Flowers of Padre Pio – “Always keep close to God / Prayer is the oxygen of the soul / Always say your Rosary and say it well / The best consolation comes from prayer / Charity is the measure by which Our Lord judges all things / The field of battle between God and Satan is the human soul / Prayer is the best weapon we possess, the key that opens the heart of God / Humility and purity are the wings which carry us to God and make us almost divine / It is easier for the earth to exist without the sun than without the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass / Endure tribulations, illness, and pain, for the love of God and for the conversion of poor sinners / As gifts increase in you, let your humility grow, for you must consider that everything is given to you on loan / Live in such a way that your Heavenly Father may be proud of you, as he is proud of so many other chosen souls / Jesus permits the spiritual combat as a purification, not as a punishment. The trial is not unto death but unto salvation / Be good Christians, or your journey will serve you no good purpose. Only by good example can you change the world / Remember that our soul is the temple of God, and as such, we must keep it pure and spotless before God and His angels / Consider that we are always in the presence of God to whom we have to give account for our every action, both good and bad / A thousand years of enjoying human glory is not worth even an hour spent sweetly communing with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament / In all the events of life, you must recognize the Divine will. Adore and bless it, especially in the things which are the hardest for you / Jesus likes to give Himself to simple souls; we must make an effort to acquire this beautiful virtue of simplicity and to hold it in great esteem / Always humble yourself lovingly before God and man, because God speaks to those who are truly humble of heart, and enriches them with His gifts / Do not let the persecution of worldlings and of all those who live without the Spirit of Jesus Christ deter you from following the road trodden by the saints / Invoke your Guardian Angel, who will enlighten you and guide you. God has given him to you for your protection, therefore, you should use him accordingly / Every Holy Mass heard with devotion, produces in our souls marvelous effects, abundant spiritual and material graces, which we, ourselves, do not know / The life of a Christian is nothing but a perpetual struggle against self; there is no flowering of the soul to the beauty of its perfection except at the price of pain / Humility, humility and always humility. Satan fears and trembles before humble souls. The Lord is willing to do great things but on condition that we are truly humble / If the people of the world could only see the beauty of one’s soul when it is in the grace of God, all sinners and unbelievers of this world would be instantly converted / May the Most Holy Virgin, who was the first to practice the gospel perfectly and in all its severity, even before it was proclaimed, spur us on to follow closely in her footsteps / Keep close to the Catholic Church at all times, for the Church alone can give you true peace, since she alone possesses Jesus, the true Prince of Peace, in the Blessed Sacrament / Mary has to be the star that illuminates your path and she will show you the secure way to go to the Celestial Father. She will be an anchor to which you must cling in the hour of temptation / Have courage and do not fear the assaults of the Devil. Remember this forever; it is a healthy sign if the Devil shouts and roars around your conscience, since this shows that he is not inside your will / Pray, pray to the Lord with me, because the whole world needs prayer. And every day, when your heart especially feels the loneliness of life, pray. Pray to the Lord, because even God needs our prayers / You should not be discouraged, because if there is in the soul a continual effort to improve, the Lord will finally reward you by suddenly making all the virtues blossom in you as in a garden full of flowers / In order to attract us, the Lord grants us many graces that we believe can easily obtain Heaven for us. We do not know, however, that in order to grow, we need hard bread: the cross, humiliation, trials and denials / Where there is no obedience, there is no virtue; there is neither goodness nor love. And where there is no love, there is no God. Without God, we cannot reach Heaven. These virtues form a ladder; if a step is missing, we fall down / Renew your faith by attending Holy Mass. Keep your mind focused on the mystery that is unfolding before your eyes. In your mind's eye transport yourself to Calvary and meditate on the Victim who offers Himself to Divine Justice, paying the price of your redemption / Keep your eyes fixed on Him who is your guide to the heavenly country, where He is leading you. What does it matter to you whether Jesus wishes to guide you to Heaven by way of the desert or by the meadow, so long as He is always with you and you arrive at the possession of a blessed eternity? / We must rise up and value every instant of time that passes and is in our power. We must not waste a single moment. By divine grace we find ourselves at the beginning of a new year. This year, which only God knows if we shall see its end, must be used in reparation for the past and in preparation for the future / Let us keep before our minds that which makes up real holiness. Holiness means getting above ourselves; it means perfect mastery of all our passions. It means having real and continual contempt for ourselves and for the things of the world to the point of preferring poverty rather than wealth, humiliation rather than glory, suffering rather than pleasure. Holiness means loving our neighbor as yourself for love of God. In this connection holiness means loving those who curse us, who hate and persecute us and even doing good to them. Holiness means living humbly, being disinterested, prudent, just, patient, kind, chaste, meek, diligent, carrying out one's duties for no other reason than that of pleasing God and receiving from Him alone the reward one deserves.”