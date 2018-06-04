A mother who rejected abortion pressure

Clicks12A mother who rejected abortion pressure
Clicks12
This mother was pressured by her fiance to abort and had the courage to chose life for her son. Abortion "was never even an option". Wouldn't it be wonderful if everyone who saw this photo offered … More
Write a comment …
London Council bans pro-life vigils outside Ealing Abortion clinic, 500 babies were saved here. Shame on Cardinal Nichols and Bishops for not supporting Pro-life and highlighting evil of Abortion
www.spuc.org.uk/…/ealing-council-…
www.spuc.org.uk/…/ealing-council-…
Like