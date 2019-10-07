Our Lady Gives the Rosary to St Dominic

"We well know the Rosary's powerful efficacy to obtain the maternal aid of the Virgin. By no means is there only one way to pray to obtain this aid. However, We consider the Holy Rosary the most … More

"We well know the Rosary's powerful efficacy to obtain the maternal aid of the Virgin. By no means is there only one way to pray to obtain this aid. However, We consider the Holy Rosary the most convenient and most fruitful means, as is clearly suggested by the very origin of this practice, heavenly rather than human, and by its nature. What prayers are better adapted and more beautiful than the Lord's prayer and the angelic salutation, which are the flowers with which this mystical crown is formed?" – Pope Pius XII Stained glass window from the Dominican nuns' Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Buffalo, NY.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr