Novena to Saint Anthony

O holy St. Anthony, gentlest of saints, your love for God, and charity for your neighbour made you worthy when on earth, to possess miraculous powers. Miracles waited on your word, which you were … More

O holy St. Anthony, gentlest of saints, your love for God, and charity for your neighbour made you worthy when on earth, to possess miraculous powers. Miracles waited on your word, which you were ever ready to speak, for those in trouble or anxiety. Encouraged by this thought, I implore of you, to obtain for me, my request (mention it). The answer to my prayer, may require a miracle: even so you are the saint of miracles. O gentle, and loving St. Anthony, whose heart was ever full of human sympathy, intercede for me, and the gratitude of my heart, will ever be yours. Amen.