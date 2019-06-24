Eucharistic Procession

"Behold the bread of angels, sent For pilgrims in their banishment, The bread for God’s true children meant, That may not unto dogs be given: Oft in the olden types foreshowed; In Isaac on the altar … More

"Behold the bread of angels, sent For pilgrims in their banishment, The bread for God’s true children meant, That may not unto dogs be given: Oft in the olden types foreshowed; In Isaac on the altar bowed, And in the ancient paschal food, And in the manna sent from heaven. Come then, good shepherd, bread divine, Still show to us thy mercy sign; Oh, feed us still, still keep us thine; So may we see thy glories shine In fields of immortality; O thou, the wisest, mightiest, best, Our present food, our future rest, Come, make us each thy chosen guest, Co-heirs of thine, and comrades blest With saints whose dwelling is with thee. Amen. Alleluia." – from the 'Lauda Sion' of St Thomas Aquinas, the Sequence hymn for Corpus Christi. Stained glass window from Brussels Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr