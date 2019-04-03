Dominium Marianum is creating Catholic Archiregnum

This Page deserves the spiritual restoration of the Catholic Church Worldwide.The desired Patrons may become cooperators of the Page's creator, offering their support by prayers and donations.The Catholic Archiregnum is the most sacred social way of life according to God's will!Since 15th of August A. D. 1038, when the first Hungarian Apostolic King, Saint Stephen made his Testamental donation of the Holy Crown and the belonging people and lands to the Magna Domina Hungarorum, Thee Holy Virgin Mother Mary is Heavenly and Earthly Queen of Hungary and Hungarians.Converting worldwide to this prophetic eschatological reality is the certain social way of salvation for the shepherdless remained Church and for the apostate world, too.