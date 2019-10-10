Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Login
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
172
Father Gruner was censored
Ludovic Denim
1
1 hour ago
Despite that he was the main apostle for the 3rd secret of Fatima through many books that one can find for free here in many languages :
fatima.org/books/
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
la verdad prevalece
likes this.
39 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up