St Peter Martyr

"The reason for this festival is blessed Peter of the Order of Preachers. He chose the more sure path of life and gave himself to the service of God. He strove to live in accord with the Gospel; this was the aim of everything that he did. He chose the direct and light-filled path, the firm Rule of his Order, to be conducted, directed, led and introduced to that repose which follows upon exertion. With this Rule, preceded by faith and with charity as a companion, for nearly thirty years he went forth to defend the faith which burned in his heart. And so, firmly established on the rock of faith and finally dashed upon the rock of suffering, Peter mounts the Rock who is Christ to receive his crown. He wished to die for the faith and with persistance he would often ask the Lord that he not be permitted to leave this life without having drunk from the cup of suffering. He was struck down by a sacrilegious act while carrying out the ministry of Christ and he did not cry out but bore everything with patience. He commended his spirit to God, saying, ‘Into your hands, O Lord, I commend my spirit.’ Then he began to recite the Creed, preaching it without ceasing, even as he lay dying." – from the Bull of Canonization for St Peter of Verona, first martyr of the Dominicans. Detail from a fresco by Beato Angelico in the Chapter House of the convent of San Marco, Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr