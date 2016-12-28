St Seraphim of Sarov

Clicks109St Seraphim of Sarov
Guarding and preserving peace of soul. [More]
“You cannot be too gentle, too kind. Shun even to appear harsh in
your treatment of each other. Joy, radiant joy, streams from the face
of him who gives and kindles joy in the heart of him who receives.
All condemnation is from the devil. Never condemn each other. We
condemn others only because we shun knowing ourselves. When
we gaze at our own failings, we see such a swamp that nothing in
another can equal it. That is why we turn away, and make much of
the faults of others. Instead of condemni… [More]
