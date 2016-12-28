St Seraphim of Sarov

“You cannot be too gentle, too kind. Shun even to appear harsh in

your treatment of each other. Joy, radiant joy, streams from the face

of him who gives and kindles joy in the heart of him who receives.

All condemnation is from the devil.

Never condemn each other

. We

condemn others only because we shun knowing ourselves. When

we gaze at our own failings, we see such a swamp that nothing in

another can equal it. That is why we turn away, and make much of

the faults of others. Instead of condemni…