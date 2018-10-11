Language

Feast of the "Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary - October 11

The feast of the Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary was first granted, on the petition of King Joseph Manuel, to the dioceses of Portugal and to Brasil and Algeria, 22 January, 1751, together with … More
