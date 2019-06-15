"His mother said to the servants, "Do whatever he tells you."" – John 2:5. This statue of Our Lady of Cana is the centrepiece of a new Rosary Garden dedicated to the Mysteries of Light introduced by … More

"His mother said to the servants, "Do whatever he tells you."" – John 2:5. This statue of Our Lady of Cana is the centrepiece of a new Rosary Garden dedicated to the Mysteries of Light introduced by Pope St John Paul II. It is in the Rosary Shrine in London (at St Dominic's Priory church, Southampton Road, London NW5 4LB). The statue was designed and sculpted by Cody Swanson, a talented young sculptor who works in Florence, Italy.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr