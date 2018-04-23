Can Francis really be so full of illusions?

Clicks49Can Francis really be so full of illusions?
Clicks49
Write a comment …
He can start by disarming the Swiss Guard and the Vatican police. He can send away the Italian services which protect the Vatican. And while he’s at it, he can open up all the Vatican gates which keep eople out of Vatican City State. Let everyone in including migrants. He can grant refugee status to any who ask.
Like
In italy the gay lobby moves forward with this Pro-gay anti-Catholic antipope sitting in the Vatican.
First in Italy: Child Registered With Two Moms www.churchmilitant.com/…/first-in-italy-…
First in Italy: Child Registered With Two Moms www.churchmilitant.com/…/first-in-italy-…
those who are full of illusions are those Catholics who believe that a heretic can be a pope...