Using the Rosery to dismantle the errors of Vatican 2 council

www.cmri.org/02-doctrinal-errors-v2.html



www.rosarybay.com/power-of-the-rosary Since the Vatican 2 council, many errors have been instilled among the faithful.The new rite mass being the worst of all the errors, here are some more that are being endocrinated by modern day priests• “Every man is free to embrace and profess that religion which, guided by the light of reason, he shall have come to consider as true.”• “Men can find the way of eternal salvation and reach eternal salvation in any form of religious worship.”• “Good hopes, at least, must be entertained of the eternal salvation of all those who in no way belong to the True Church of Christ.”• “Protestantism is nothing else than a different form of the same True Christian Religion, and in it one can be as pleasing to God as in the Catholic Church.”Catholics need to be on guard of these new age devils calling themselves priests.Most of us born after 1960 had no choice but to experience this lukewarm Catholicism. Most Catholics in America have not had an awaking to true catholic traditions. This can only be accomplished by dismantling the Vatican 2 council and eliminating it completely.The most effective way to achieving this goal, is to attack the Vatican and all of its devils hiding within, on a supernatural level.Say a rosery dedicating the entire Vatican 2 To be stopped in it’s tracks.When you pray the Holy Rosary, you have Our Lady’s hand in your hand. When you pray the Holy Rosary, you have the power of God in your hands. “ Consueverunt Romani Pontifices ” is a papal bull by Pope Pius V issued on September 17th, 1569 on the power of the Holy Rosary, even before the great Catholic victory at the Battle of Lepanto in 1571. The darkness of heresy began to be dispelled, and the light of the Catholic Faith to be revealed.“Realize the power in your hand with the Rosary, for in your hands you hold the power of God. If you do not recognize the Rosary, can you expect to be recognized by My Son? How much can you expect? Why do you hide My Rosary? It was with a Mother’s loving heart that I chose to give you these pearls of Heaven that you reject. “Woe to all dedicated who seek to remove these from the little ones’ hands, for their punishment will be metered in accordance to it! Why has sophisticated man cast aside these tokens of My love? Those who remain true to My Rosary will not be touched by the fires. Gather these treasures, My children, for the time will come that you will not find them on the counters of your stores.” — From private revelations of Our Lady of the Roses, October 6, 1970.