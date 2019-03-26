Archbishop Cordileone leads procession to Planned Parenthood

On Saturday, Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco said Mass for "40 Days for Life". He led a procession to PlannedParenthood: "We see so much devastation in our society because our society is … More

On Saturday, Archbishop Cordileone of San Francisco said Mass for "40 Days for Life". He led a procession to PlannedParenthood: "We see so much devastation in our society because our society is sacrificing our children to demons" in evil of abortion, he said