Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
229
A New Year's Resolution
Jungerheld
8 hours ago
Follow
Chat
.
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
1 hour ago
Yes...they are from Limerick and fond of Limericks
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Jungerheld
likes this.
7 minutes ago
Jungerheld
3 hours ago
Your neighbors are Mr/Mrs. Vice? Hmmm... rhymes with Mr. Reiss.
Happy New Year!
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Dr Stuart Reiss
likes this.
2 hours ago
Dr Stuart Reiss
likes this.
4 hours ago
Dr Stuart Reiss
4 hours ago
My neighbors are the vices....they are humanists and novus ordo
c
atholics
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Jungerheld
likes this.
3 hours ago
Juan Manuel Serra Oller
likes this.
6 hours ago