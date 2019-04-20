Catechism in Pictures, text & image-4.0

THE APOSTLES' CREED. Art. 2: And in Jesus Christ, His only Son, Our Lord. The Promise of a Redeemer. 1. God created Adam and Eve, like the angels, in a state of innocence and righteousness, in … More

THE APOSTLES' CREED.

Art. 2:

And in Jesus Christ, His only Son, Our Lord.



The Promise of a Redeemer.



1.

2.

3.

Gen.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

The Eternal Word.



12.

13.

14.

The Incarnate Word.



15.

Testimony of the Forerunner.



16.

Explanation of the Plate.



17.

18.

This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well-pleased: hear ye Him.

Mark

Matt.

)

God created Adam and Eve, like the angels, in a state of innocence and righteousness, in which they were subject neither to suffer nor die.The devil, in the guise of a serpent, lured them into disobeying God by eating of the forbidden fruit.As a punishment for their disobedience they were driven out of the earthly paradise and condemned to eat their bread « in the sweat of their face » (III, 19). Henceforth they were to be subject to ignorance, concupiscence, pain and death and to be excluded from the joys of heaven.The guilt of Adam's sin has passed on to all his descendants, so that they are born into the world with it and are subject to the same miseries as he was.This sin, of which all men bear the guilt, is called original sin, that is to say, the sin they derive from their origin. See also p. 58.The Most Blessed Virgin, as a special privilege, because she was to be the Mother of the Son of God, was born without original sin. See also p. 54, para. 3.But God did not abandon man after his fall. He had pity on him and promised him a Saviour - the Messiah.God renewed to Abraham and Jacob this promise of a Saviour, which he had made to Adam.By the mouths of the prophets He announced in advance the coming of the promised Saviour.The prophets foretold the time of the coming of the Messiah, His being born of a Virgin at Bethlehem, His miracles, His passion, His death, His resurrection, and, finally, the establishment of His religion throughout the earth.The Messiah or Saviour promised to the world is Our Lord Jesus Christ.St. John at the beginning of his Gospel, describes thus the eternal generation of the Redeemer:« In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and God was the Word. The same was in the beginning with God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by Him, and without Him was made nothing that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men: And the light shineth in darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it. »« There was a man sent from God whose name was John. This man came for a witness to give testimony of the light, that all men might believe through him. He was not the light, but was to give testimony of the light. »« That was the true light which enlighteneth every man that cometh into this world. He was in the world and the world was made by Him, and the world knew Him not. He came unto His own and His own received him not. But as many as received Him, He gave them power to be made the sons of God, to them that believe in His name, who are born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God. And the word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, and we saw His glory, the glory as it were of the Only-begotten of the Father full of grace and truth. »« John beareth witness of Him, and crieth out, saying: This was He of Whom I spoke: He that shall come after me, is preferred before me; because he was before me. And of His fullness we all have received, and grace for grace. For the law was given by Moses, grace and truth came by Jesus Christ. No man hath seen God at any time; the only-begotten Son who is in the bosom of the Father, He hath declared Him. »The picture represents the miracle of the Transfiguration, in which God the Father proclaimed Jesus Christ to be His Son.Jesus, having taken with Him to the top of Mount Thabor three of His disciples, Peter, James and John, was suddenly transfigured before them. His face became shining like the sun and his garments white like the snow. In the picture we see Moses and Elias holding converse with Him in sight of His disciples. From out of the luminous cloud that overshadowed them a voice was heard saying:IX, 1-6.)And the three disciples, hearing the voice, were seized with fear and fell upon their faces. Peter had just before said: « Lord, it is good to be here: if Thou wilt, let us make here three tabernacles, one for Thee, and one for Moses, and one for Elias. » (XVII----------------With color pictures and texts transcribed on this page: