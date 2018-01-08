Language

Clicks
295
Chalking the Door 2018: An Epiphany House Blessing

Irapuato
+20 C M B 18+ The letters C, M, B have two meanings: • They are the initials of the traditional names of the three magi: Caspar, Melchior, and Balthazar. • They also abbreviate the Latin words Chris… More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Vered Lavan More
Like
More
Vered Lavan likes this.