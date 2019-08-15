Dormition of the Virgin

"You are indeed blessed, holy Virgin Mary, and most worthy of all praise, for from you has risen the Sun of Justice, Christ our God. Pray for the people, plead for the clergy, intercede for the … More

"You are indeed blessed, holy Virgin Mary, and most worthy of all praise, for from you has risen the Sun of Justice, Christ our God. Pray for the people, plead for the clergy, intercede for the consecrated women; let all who celebrate the festival of your Assumption experience your assistance." - traditional Matins responsory for the Assumption. This is the site of the empty tomb of the Blessed Virgin Mary, on Mount Sion, in the heart of the Dormition Abbey. From here she was assumed, body and soul, into heaven.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr