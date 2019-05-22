Youtube Banned Ads For Interview With Lila Rose

YouTube has banned PragerU from advertising a talk with Lila Rose (Live Action) about sex and relationships. The interview is the only one to be barred from ads. It is about chastity and why sex … More

YouTube has banned PragerU from advertising a talk with Lila Rose (Live Action) about sex and relationships. The interview is the only one to be barred from ads. It is about chastity and why sex belongs to marriage - and about what makes women truly happy.