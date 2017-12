Pater Pius Pietrzyk OP refutes James Martin SJ

What on earth is "Fr" James Martin a "Priest" for? He claims that Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Eternal Son of the Most High God who was there with the Father at the Begining of time, through whom ALL was created, is in need of tutorship from a mere mortal?Is he joking? His namby pamby Jesus wouldn't have lasted three years preaching to the thugs and rulers of Israel. Neither would he have … More