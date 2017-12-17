Pater Pius Pietrzyk OP refutes James Martin SJ

Write a comment …
PS As the disagreement on your Twitter page is in reference to the relationship between Our Lord and St John the Baptist I'll refer to that also.
St Elizabeth was the Sister of the Blessed Virgin's Mother. She was of the Tribe of David as was Our Lady. Zachariah, St John the Baptist's Father was a Levite - Inter marriage of Tribes was not permitted but it was okay in the case of a Priest - … More
St Elizabeth was the Sister of the Blessed Virgin's Mother. She was of the Tribe of David as was Our Lady. Zachariah, St John the Baptist's Father was a Levite - Inter marriage of Tribes was not permitted but it was okay in the case of a Priest - … More
Like
What on earth is "Fr" James Martin a "Priest" for? He claims that Jesus Christ, the Only Begotten Eternal Son of the Most High God who was there with the Father at the Begining of time, through whom ALL was created, is in need of tutorship from a mere mortal?
Is he joking? His namby pamby Jesus wouldn't have lasted three years preaching to the thugs and rulers of Israel. Neither would he have … More
Is he joking? His namby pamby Jesus wouldn't have lasted three years preaching to the thugs and rulers of Israel. Neither would he have … More