God is with Putin

I firmly believe that God has chosen to use Russia as an instrument of chastisement for the entire world. This recent spiritual sign of the cross on Putin’s forehead, sent chills down my spine. Some … More

I firmly believe that God has chosen to use Russia as an instrument of chastisement for the entire world. This recent spiritual sign of the cross on Putin’s forehead, sent chills down my spine. Some may call it a coincidence, but I’ll let you be the judge. God is clearly with Russia now, and has turned his back on Europe and America. Don’t be surprised when Russia starts to conquer the west!!!



Here is a real quote from Fatima...



“The third part of the secret refers to Our Lady's words: ‘If not [Russia] will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions of the Church. The good will be martyred; the Holy Father will have much to suffer; various nations will be annihilated' (13-VII-1917).

The third part of the secret is a symbolic revelation, referring to this part of the Message, conditioned by whether we accept or not what the Message itself asks of us: ‘If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted, and there will be peace; if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, etc.'.

Since we did not heed this appeal of the Message, we see that it has been fulfilled, Russia has invaded the world with her errors. And if we have not yet seen the complete fulfilment of the final part of this prophecy, we are going towards it little by little with great strides. If we do not reject the path of sin, hatred, revenge, injustice, violations of the rights of the human person, immorality and violence, etc.