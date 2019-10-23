Clicks156
Tirade of Bishop Stika: "Arrest Christeros"
Deut 7:26 Neither shalt thou bring any thing of the idol into thy house, lest thou become an anathema, like it. Thou shalt detest it as dung, and shalt utterly abhor it as uncleanness and filth, …More
Nobody is mocking Amazon people. We just don’t want their religious stuff in our Churches.
Hell is paved with the bones of bishops.....
Mock God - Fine.
Humiliate Our Lady - Fine.
Lob trashy idols in the Tiber - To hell with you.
Wonderful, another Bishop of Mercy, wonderful. The Revolution of Tenderness!