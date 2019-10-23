Clicks156

Tirade of Bishop Stika: "Arrest Christeros"

Eva
Deut 7:26 Neither shalt thou bring any thing of the idol into thy house, lest thou become an anathema, like it. Thou shalt detest it as dung, and shalt utterly abhor it as uncleanness and filth, …More
Seidenspinner
Nobody is mocking Amazon people. We just don’t want their religious stuff in our Churches.
Sepp Benedikt
Hell is paved with the bones of bishops.....
HerzMariae
Mock God - Fine.
Humiliate Our Lady - Fine.
Lob trashy idols in the Tiber - To hell with you.
Don Reto Nay
Wonderful, another Bishop of Mercy, wonderful. The Revolution of Tenderness!
