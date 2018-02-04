Clicks369Blessed are those who have been persecuted ...
Clicks369
"Blessed are those who have been persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." ~Matthew 5:10 A Chinese Christian refusing to deny her faith in Jesus Christ as the … More
Write a comment …
Vatican thinks China communism is the best ,for catholics there .,even though Mary asked the Pope to consacrate Russia to destroy and stop the spread of communism
Like
aderito likes this.
Let us pray for our persecuted brothers & sisters in China!
Alaincatho likes this.View 3 more likes.
Vered Lavan likes this.