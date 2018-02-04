Language

Blessed are those who have been persecuted ...

Rafał_Ovile
"Blessed are those who have been persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." ~Matthew 5:10 A Chinese Christian refusing to deny her faith in Jesus Christ as the … More
aderito
Vatican thinks China communism is the best ,for catholics there .,even though Mary asked the Pope to consacrate Russia to destroy and stop the spread of communism
ľubica mentioned this post in Social Justice According to #JudasChurch.
Vered Lavan
Also in the folder CHRISTEN IN CHINA.
Theresia Katharina
Das ist ja Wahnsinn! Schlimm mit den Kommunisten!
Vered Lavan
Let us pray for our persecuted brothers & sisters in China!
