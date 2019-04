“If you do not believe my words, at least believe my wounds” - Jesus, in a private revelation to St Faustina. 16th-century stained glass window from Saint-Étienne du Mont in Paris. Source: Lawrence … More

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr