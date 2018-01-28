Clicks88St John of Matha
In the Extraordinary Form calendar, 8 February is the feast of St John of Matha, founder of the Trinitarians who were dedicated to the liberation of Christians enslaved by Muslim traders and pirates … More
Awesome! St Matha Pray for us. St. Raymond of Penafort Pray for us.
O` Holy Mary ever virgin and conceived without sin; Pray for us that have recourse to thee. Amen
Extraordinary form? How about we call it what it really is; The Catholic mass. The Ordinary form? How about protestant light?
