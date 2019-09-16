Clicks107

Key To Understand Francis, Make It Happen In Practice

Eva
Julia Meloni on Twitter: "Even more than Peronism, the key to understanding Francis is *praxis* (R. de Mattei's point). While the Germans are all anxious about codifying the Revolution on paper, Francis, the virtuoso, is making it happen in practice."

