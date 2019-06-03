Clicks87

Speaking the truth is NOT homophobic

Jungerheld
41
God bless Bishop Strickland.
Ultraviolet
"During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act".- George Orwell, 1984.
mattsixteen24
Jungerheld, didn't you see what he tweeted the next day? This man walked back his comment. He's a spineless coward.
Jungerheld
Do you mean what some others are concluding about Bishop Tobin? This is from Bishop Strickland.
advoluntas@aol.com
Bishops stand up and defend the faith! Sadly almost no Catholic bishops left. These fake homoheretic bishops will suffer much after death.
