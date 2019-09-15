Home
Clicks
103
The Glorious Liturgical Reform Reaches Its Final Stage
en.cartoon
1
1 hour ago
Picture: © gloria.tv,
CC BY-ND
,
#newsIdcesqfteb
Tesa
57 minutes ago
Pope Benedict XVI in 2009: "This is also the great vision of Teilhard de Chardin: in the end we shall achieve a true cosmic liturgy, where the cosmos becomes a living host."
