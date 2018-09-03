Language

US Bishop Furious On Latin

AlexBKaiser 6
Bishop Stika obviously never heard of Pope John XXIII's apostolic constitution on the use of Latin in the Church "Veterum Sapientia".
rhemes1582
The Devil hates Latin also.
Holy Cannoli
Ricky Stickit is a typical empty headed prelate (most likely a dimocrat as are too many clerics) with way too much time on his hands so he wastes it on Social Media.

Case in point:
twitter.com/…/103416363790734…
Mr Trump is so petty. Did not praise the heroic life of Sen. McCain and only allowed the flag at the White House to fly at half mast for one day! Many others have been until the … More
Jaymez
Spoken like a true modernist heretic clueless CINO Bishop. May Our Lady of Fatima protect us and sweep out the filth from hes Son's Church and OTF.
prince0357
Some years ago the Rector magnificus of an Austrian Technical University stated that he prefers students with an "Abitur" in Latin and Classical Greek than those who have an Abitur from a technical high school like BULME or HTL. His explanations were the students learned the structures of a language like 3D-Chess.
allan500
The good bishop is clueless.
mattsixteen24
Modernist hate tradition. They love novelties.
