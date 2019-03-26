De Champaigne Annunciation

"He waited at the door of your will for you to open to him; for he wanted to come into you, but he would never have entered unless you had opened to him, saying, ‘Behold, I am the handmaid of the … More

"He waited at the door of your will for you to open to him; for he wanted to come into you, but he would never have entered unless you had opened to him, saying, ‘Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.’ The eternal Godhead, O Mary, was knocking at your door, but unless you had opened that door of your will, God would not have taken flesh in you." – St Catherine of Siena. Painting from the Wallace Collection, London.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr