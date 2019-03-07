Don't listen to the advice from 1918 - MARRY!

If you wanna be happy for the rest of your lifeNever make a pretty woman your wifeSo from my personal point of viewGet an ugly girl to marry youA pretty woman makes her husband look smallAnd very often causes his downfallAs soon as he marries her then she startsTo do the things that will break his heartBut if you make an ugly woman your wifeyou'll be happy for the rest of your …

If you wanna be happy for the rest of your lifeNever make a pretty woman your wifeSo from my personal point of viewGet an ugly girl to marry youA pretty woman makes her husband look smallAnd very often causes his downfallAs soon as he marries her then she startsTo do the things that will break his heartBut if you make an ugly woman your wifeyou'll be happy for the rest of your lifeAn ugly woman cooks meals on timeAnd she'll always give you peace of mindDon't let your friends say you have no tasteGo ahead and marry anywayThough her face is ugly, her eyes don't matchTake it from me, she's a better catchIf you wanna be happy for the rest of your lifeNever make a pretty woman your wifeSo from my personal point of viewGet an ugly girl to marry you