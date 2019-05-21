Novena to Saint Joan of Arc - May 21 to May 29

Glorious St. Joan of Arc filled with compassion for those who invoke you, with love for those who suffer, heavily laden with the weight of my troubles, I kneel at your feet and humbly beg you to take… More

Glorious St. Joan of Arc

filled with compassion for those

who invoke you,

with love for those who suffer,

heavily laden with the weight of my

troubles, I kneel at your feet and

humbly beg you to take my present

need under your special protection…

(mention here).



Vouchsafe to recommend it

to the Blessed Virgin Mary,

and lay it before the throne of Jesus.

Cease not to intercede for me

until my request is granted.

Above all, obtain for me the grace to

one day meet God face to face and

with you and Mary and all the angels

and saints praise Him

through all eternity.



O most powerful Saint Joan, do not

let me lose my sould, but obtain for me

the grace of winning my ways

to heaven, forever and ever.

Amen .