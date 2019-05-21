Clicks17
Novena to Saint Joan of Arc - May 21 to May 29
Glorious St. Joan of Arc filled with compassion for those who invoke you, with love for those who suffer, heavily laden with the weight of my troubles, I kneel at your feet and humbly beg you to take…More
Glorious St. Joan of Arc
filled with compassion for those
who invoke you,
with love for those who suffer,
heavily laden with the weight of my
troubles, I kneel at your feet and
humbly beg you to take my present
need under your special protection…
(mention here).
Vouchsafe to recommend it
to the Blessed Virgin Mary,
and lay it before the throne of Jesus.
Cease not to intercede for me
until my request is granted.
Above all, obtain for me the grace to
one day meet God face to face and
with you and Mary and all the angels
and saints praise Him
through all eternity.
O most powerful Saint Joan, do not
let me lose my sould, but obtain for me
the grace of winning my ways
to heaven, forever and ever.
Amen.
