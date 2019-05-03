Clicks54

What Is Divine Renovation?

What Is Divine Renovation?

Parishes around the world are emptying, aging, sleeping, dying. It doesn’t need to be this way. Divine Renovation points a way forward. We don’t have all the answers but we believe we have many of the right questions. And we’ve experienced first-hand what it’s like to be a missional parish. Divine Renovation was birthed out of a real experience of renewal. Fr. James Mallon along with the team at Saint Benedict Parish in Halifax, Canada transformed their parish into a vibrant community of missionary disciples. Pastors, priests and leaders from around the world took notice. The Divine Renovation ministry with its events, books, coaching, and resources is a response to the incredible hunger for renewal. The ministry desires to inspire and equip every leader out there so that they can move their parish from maintenance to mission.

