WARNING ⚠ FOR ALL BISHOPS AND PRIESTS

The media and church hierarchy has ignored a US District Judge overturning a 1975 law requiring abortions to be performed by a physician.



I want to give a clear statement and warning to the Roman Catholic Church and all of its hierarchy.



Where are you? And how come you are not in the streets fighting for life?



SAVE YOUR SMOOTH TALKING HOMILIES and take action, real action against abortion!!!!



It’s because of you and your short comings that God is going to chastise all of the world.



I WILL FEEL NO SORROW FOR ANY BISHOP OR PRIEST, WHEN GOD ALLOWS THE CEILING TILES IN YOUR CHURCH TO FALL ON YOUR HEAD!!!!