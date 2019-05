These ancient cobbles that pave Jerusalem are a testimony to the endurance of this holy city, and to the many feet, both pious and bellicose, which have polished them over the centuries. Source: Lawr… More

These ancient cobbles that pave Jerusalem are a testimony to the endurance of this holy city, and to the many feet, both pious and bellicose, which have polished them over the centuries.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr