"Father, all powerful and ever-living God, we do well always and everywhere to give you thanks as we honour the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Carmel. Your Word filled her heart and inspired all her actions, making her constant in prayer with the Apostles, and, through her share in our salvation, constituting her the spiritual mother of all mankind. She watches unceasingly with a mother’s loving care over the brethren of her Son, and lights us along our pilgrim way to the Mount of your Glory, our beacon of comfort, and the embodiment of all our hopes as members of the Church." – Preface of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Today, 16 July, is the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and this statue is from the Carmelite church on Mount Carmel, built above the cave of Elijah.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr