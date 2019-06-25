"Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy, that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard, that leads to life, … More

"Enter by the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is easy, that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard, that leads to life, and those who find it are few." – Matthew 7:13-14. This is the door that leads from the Franciscan cloister into the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr